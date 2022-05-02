Citations
• Cora T. Hopkins, 22, Bessie Harvey Avenue, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 3:52 a.m. May 1 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. Hopkins allegedly came with a man to the house of his children's babysitter while both were suspected to be under the influence of a substance. Officers allegedly found a cigarette box with marijuana and an unknown powdered substance next to where Hopkins was sitting. Hopkins was additionally charged with public intoxication and arrested.
