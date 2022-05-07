• Officers cited Arielle Ogle, 27, Wooddale Street, Maryville, on a charge of shoplifting. An employee at the 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive Walmart reported that Ogle failed to scan store merchandise before passing all points of sale. Ogle allegedly admitted to stealing certain items, which amounted to $129.71.
Maryville
• Officers cited Sebrina G. Mynatt, 54, Niles Ferry Road, Greenback, at 7:39 p.m. May 5 on a charge of shoplifting. Employees at the 2410 U.S. Highway 411 Walmart reported that Mynatt had failed to scan a number of items which she then placed in grocery bags, despite scanning, bagging and paying for other items and walking past all other points of sale. Mynatt allegedly admitted to the attempted theft. The pre-tax value of the items which were reportedly not scanned totals $182.50.
• Officers cited Misty Michelle Malone with simple possession of methamphetamines at 10:25 p.m. May 5. Officers responded to a report that a woman in the parking lot of the 2614 Alcoa Highway Princess Motel might possess narcotics. After approaching the woman, identified as Malone, police reported questioning her. Malone allegedly admitted that she was carrying a bottle containing methamphetamines. As Malone was also the subject of an active arrest warrant, she was transported to Blount County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.