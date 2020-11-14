Citations
• Casnick D. Kincaid, 34, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:17 p.m. Nov. 10 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance. During a traffic stop, Kincaid admitted to having a small amount of marijuana in a vehicle she was riding in, and officers found it, an incident report states.
• Brian Pedziwol, 58, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:48 a.m. Nov. 12 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. During a traffic stop, Pedziwol admitted to having marijuana and a marijuana pipe in his pocket, and an officer retrieved them, an incident report states.
• Walker James Cope, 18, Jeffrey Lane, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:27 a.m. Nov. 13 and charged with theft. At Pilot, 1907 Hawks Landing, Louisville, officers found that Cope was driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate, an incident report states.
