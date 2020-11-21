Citations
Alcoa
•Darren Beaty, Munsey Hatcher Road, Seymour, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:25 p.m. Nov. 19 and charged with driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers pulled him over for not wearing a seatbelt.
• De’Andrew Southall, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:43 p.m. Nov. 19 and charged with simple possession of Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.
• Juan Lorenzo, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:41 p.m. Nov. 19 and charged with driving with a suspended license during a traffic stop.
• John Austin Luther, Sam James Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:36 p.m. Nov. 19 and charged with driving with a suspended license during a traffic stop.
• Andrew W. Uglow, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:48 o.m. Nov. 19 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI drug and driving with a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.