Citations
• Deangelo L. Crawford, 50, Knoxville, and Emma J. Copeland, 54, Oak Ridge, both were cited by Maryville Police officers at 12:31 p.m. Nov. 25 and charged with theft (shoplifting). An employee at Belk, 173 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, said Crawford placed multiple clothing items in a piece of luggage and left without paying, an incident report states. Witnesses detained Crawford outside the store until law enforcement arrived. Copeland entered the store with Crawford; employee-reviewed surveillance footage showed her attempting to conceal items, and she couldn't provide proof of purchase for them, the report states. All of the stolen items were recovered. The total value of the items allegedly shoplifted by Crawford and Copeland was $1,540.30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.