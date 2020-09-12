Citations
• Troy Joseph Boo Clark, 49, Chapman Highway, Seymour, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:23 p.m. Sept. 10 and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and driving on a suspended license. During a traffic stop, an officer found a set of brass knuckles in a a vehicle driven by Clark, and he admitted they were his, an incident report states.
• Bobby Ray Pryor, 27, Louisville Loop, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:07 a.m. Sept. 11 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule V narcotic (Gabapentin). During a traffic stop, an officer found 12 yellow capsules of Gabapentin in a vehicle driven by Pryor, and he admitted they were his and that he did not have a prescription for them, an incident report states.
• Tony Jay Hughes, 41, Highland Road, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 2:19 p.m. Sept. 9 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule II substance (methamphetamine). During a traffic stop, officers found two baggies containing a white crystalline substance matching the description of methamphetamine in a vehicle driven by Hughes.
