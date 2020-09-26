Citations
• Melanie A. Ogle, 39, Livia Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:44 a.m. Sept. 23 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule III narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers found Ogle to be in possession of a metal spoon with drug residue on it and a marijuana pipe, and she admitted to having a strip of Suboxone, an incident report states.
• Brandon Ray Oody, 27, Calderwood Highway, Tallassee, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:44 a.m. Sept. 23 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule IV narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers said they found a bag containing a spoon with burn drug residue on it, and a Zolpidem Tartrate pill, all of which Oody claimed ownership of, an incident report states.
• Alexandra Nokomis Tuck, 24, Teck Avenue, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:23 a.m. Sept. 23 and charged with theft by shoplifting. She attempted to shoplift $27 worth of items from Dollar General, 344 Gill St., Alcoa, an incident report states.
