Citations
• Emanuel Jaress Moore, 39, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:59 p.m. Sept. 2 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI narcotic (marijuana) and driving on a suspended license. An incident report states that, during a traffic stop, Moore admitted to smoking and having marijuana, and officers found a baggie containing a substance believed to be marijuana.
• Sherry Renee Godsey, 55, Cumberland Court, Louisville, and Michael Lynn Godsey, 61, Cumberland Court, Louisville, were both cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:10 p.m. Sept. 3 and charged with shoplifting less than $1,000 and criminal trespass. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said he saw Sherry and Godsey conceal three packs of beef jerky, a socket tool set and a piece of clothing in Godsey's purse and not pay for the items. The total value of the items was $49.76.
• Allan Cassidy Partin, 29, Ridge Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:47 p.m. Sept. 3 and charged with shoplifting. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said Partin swapped price tags on multiple items and paid for them with the wrong tags. The total value of the items was $218.16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.