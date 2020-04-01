Citations
Alcoa
• Travoris Ray'Kell Moore, 26, Desimone Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:05 p.m. March 31 and charged with aggravated burglary. Moore told officers he was visiting a friend who lives in the St. Ives community, but the residence he was found at was not on the same road as his acquaintance. Moore consumed two Gatorades off a shelf in the residence, and the empty bottles were found near a small bag of Moore's possessions that police said he brought to the residence. Moore was later arrested and was being held in lieu of a $6,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
