Lucas Erin Hayden Burns, 28, Morganton Road, Maryville, was cited on a charge of theft at 8:26 p.m. April 15. Employees of the Walmart located at 2410 U.S. 411 South told police at that Burns had not scanned eight items at the self-checkout station before attempting to leave the store. The items are valued at $64.09.
William Wiley Laney was cited on charges of simple possession of Schedule VI and lacking proof of driver’s insurance at 2:04 a.m. April 16. Officers report that they performed a traffic stop against Laney after observing that one of the headlights on his vehicle was not working. On speaking with Laney, officers say they noticed a strong smell of marijuana. Laney reportedly told police he had marijuana in his center console. He also allegedly told police he had last smoked marijuana several hours before the stop.
A Maryville woman and a Knoxville man were cited with drug-related offenses at 10:50 p.m. April 16. Police noted Alexandra Nokomis Tuck, 26, Tech Drive, Maryville, and Keith G. Myers, 36, Knoxville, climbing into dumpsters on West Broadway and told them to exit. Officers searched Tuck’s purse and reportedly found a bag of what they suspected was crystal methamphetamine and four pills of what Tuck allegedly confirmed were Xanax. Both were cited with possession of Schedule II, while Tuck was also cited with possession of Schedule IV.
Alcoa
Officers cited Edwina C. Conard, 45, Tellico Plains, at 10:11 p.m. April 18 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a controlled substance. Officers searched car where she was a passenger and said they found two syringes, a white residue in aluminum foil, a bag of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and an unknown amount of a substance believed to be marijuana.
