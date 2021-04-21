Citations
• Elizabeth T. McKinnon, 21, and Cedric A. Horger, 21, both of Sevierville, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:07 p.m. April 19 and both charged with possessing marijuana. Officers found two small bags of marijuana in a vehicle McKinnon and Horger were in, and they claimed ownership of them, an incident report states.
• Angela Mae Taylor, 34, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:39 p.m. April 19 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine. Officers found a small baggie containing meth in Taylor's pocket and five syringes in her backpack, an incident report states.
