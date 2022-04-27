Citations
Alcoa
• Tricia C. Sparks, 51, Waller Avenue, Maryville, was cited at 2:14 p.m. April 21 for shoplifting. An employee of the 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive Walmart reported that Sparks did not scan several grocery items at the store's self-checkout station before attempting to leave the store.
