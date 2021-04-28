Citations
• Sarah E. Covington, 30, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:22 p.m. April 27 and charged with simple possession of heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana. An officer found 4.6 grams of heroin and 1.3 grams of methamphetamine in Covington's purse, plus 1.3 grams of marijuana in a vehicle she was in, and she claimed ownership of all of it, an incident report states.
• April Lynn Clark, 44, Jordan Way, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:35 a.m. April 27 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance and driving on a suspended license. After her vehicle was pulled over, Clark admitted to having a small baggie of marijuana in her pants pocket, and officers also found a rolled marijuana blunt in the vehicle, an incident report states.
• Anthony T. Johnson, 42, Johnson City, and Taylor D. France, 27, Blountville, both were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:49 a.m. April 27 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine. Officers found two syringes and a small bag of meth in a vehicle Johnson and France were in, and they both said the items were theirs after initially saying they weren't, an incident report states. France also was charged with driving while license suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.