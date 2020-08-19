Citations
Alcoa
• Jeremy Allan Wiles, 33, Watson Drive, Maryville, and Megan Davis, 43, Eagleton Road, Maryville, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 5:17 p.m. Aug. 17. Wiles was cited on charges of theft by shoplifting and unlawful carry of a weapon (a loaded handgun). Davis was cited on a charge of theft by shoplifting. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said they saw Wiles and Davis concealing $191.73 worth of merchandise.
• Jacquelyn Hill, 33, Knoxville was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:35 p.m. Aug. 18 on a charge of theft by shoplifting. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said they saw Hill conceal a $7.64 item in her purse and attempt to leave the store without paying.
