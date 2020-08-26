Citations
Alcoa
• Amanda Chelsea Fuller, 30, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:12 p.m. Aug. 25 and charged with simple possession (heroin). She advised officers that she had heroin on her person while being searched during a traffic stop on Airport Highway at Cusick Road.
• Anthony Roy Costlow, 33, South Union Grove, Friendsville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:23 a.m. Aug. 25 and charged with unlawful possession and simple possession of a Schedule II substance (amphetamine). Officers made contact with him behind Wendy's, 265 S. Calderwood Rd., after receiving a call about a suspicious person who tried to enter Taco Bell, 297 S. Calderwood St., while it was closed. He was also arrested on an active warrant out of Monroe County for failure to appear.
