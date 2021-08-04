Citations
• Kelley Suzanne Manning, 40, Overlook Circle, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 10:06 a.m. Aug. 3 and charged with theft of property by shoplifting less than $500. Video footage showed Manning leave Dollar General, 1611 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, with an energy drink that she didn't pay for, an incident report states. She also was given a "no trespass" warning for the property.
• Jacob Reese Hicks, 35, Belle Street, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 3 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule I narcotic (heroin) and possessing drug paraphernalia. Hicks admitted to having heroin and needles in his vehicle, and officers found them, as well as two metal caps with burn residue, an incident report states.
• Nicholas Edward Hunley, 53, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:39 p.m. Aug. 3 and charged with shoplifting. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said Hunley scanned and paid for some items, but didn't pay for others and tried to leave the store, an incident report states. He also was trespassed from all Walmart stores for life.
