Citations
• Brittany Elizabeth Ann Mincy was cited at 9:49 a.m. Dec. 20 by Alcoa Police officers on a charge of simple possession. Her vehicle was pulled over after she allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign. Since she had previous arrests on charges of sale and delivery of heroin and fentanyl, officers searched her. They allegedly located three different substances—a container of a brown powder, a container of white power and a package of what Mincy said was heroin.
