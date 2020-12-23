Citations
• Kimberly M. Vandiver, 44, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:09 p.m. Dec. 21 and charged with simple possession of heroin after they said they found a syringe in the back seat of the car she was driving and a black box with heroin in it.
• Jonda Mae Bowen, Tom McCall Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:17 p.m. Dec. 21 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after they found a small blue wallet with a meth pipe and 4 grams of the substance in the car she was driving, a report states.
• Parkere C. Hayden, 39, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:08 a.m. Dec. 22 and charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after they said they found a grinder and 6.2 grams of marijuana in the car he was driving.
• Deontrey Rashaad Grady, 21, Holloway Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:54 p.m. Dec. 22 and charged with theft after he allegedly tried to steal three items valued at $12.30 by skipping them in the self-checkout lane at Walmart, Hunters Crossing Drive.
