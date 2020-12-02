Citations
• Steven Lee Arnott, 34, Knoxville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 4:29 p.m. Nov. 27 and charged with shoplifting after he allegedly tried to steal a $36.21 pair of jeans from Rural King, McCammon Avenue.
• Joshua David Shumate, 29, Southfork Place, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 2:08 p.m. Nov. 26 and charged with simple possession of Schedule II drugs after officers said they found him walking around a Kenjo gas station, U.S. Highway 411, with a needle in his pants' pocket and a white powdery substance, believed to be heroin, in his left sock.
• Veronica Lynn Kirkum, 46, Big Springs Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:07 p.m. Dec. 1 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. During a traffic stop, an officer found a small amount of marijuana and a grinder, and Kirkum claimed ownership of them, an incident report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.