Citations
Maryville
• William Tyler Nicholson, 22, Miser Station Road, Friendsville, was cited at 6:01 p.m. Feb. 8 by Maryville Police officers on charges of simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers reported that they conducted a traffic stop on Nicholson after observing that Nicholson’s passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. In the incident report, officers noted that Nicholson appeared to be both nervous and angry. On being approached by officers, Nicholson is reported to have said that he had contacted police dispatch because officers had no reason for conducting a traffic stop. Officers allegedly observed a black scale in the vehicle while speaking with Nicholson. They then initiated a search of the vehicle and of Nicholson and his passenger. Officers allegedly found a container holding what the officers reported as grams of crystal methamphetamine. They also reported finding a pipe for smoking marijuana and one for smoking methamphetamine.
