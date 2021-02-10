Citations
• Julie Ann Fluri, 46, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:02 p.m. Feb. 9 and charged with shoplifting. An assistant manager at Hobby Lobby, 505 N. Foothills Plaza, Maryville, said she saw Fluri conceal $463.49 worth of items in her purse. When Fluri was approached by the assistant manager, she quickly emptied the items from her purse and said she didn't mean to do it, an incident report states. Hobby Lobby recovered all of the concealed items.
• Jashaun T. Ferderson, 20, Knoxville, and Derek J. Reagan, 21, Knoxville, both were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:14 p.m. Feb. 9 and charged with possession of marijuana. During a traffic stop, officers found 1.4 grams of marijuana in a vehicle Ferderson and Reagan were in, an incident report states.
