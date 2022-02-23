Citations
Alcoa
• A man and a woman were cited at 4:29 p.m. Feb. 19 on charges of simple possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Abby Kincer, 34, Bean Station, was reportedly unconscious in a vehicle on U.S. Highway 129 when she was approached by an officer. She allegedly consented to a search from officers. During the search, the officer reported finding a syringe, which she allegedly claimed belonged to Jonathan Hixon, 36, Corryton, who had left the vehicle to obtain gas. Hixon reportedly returned during the search. He was also searched by officers, who allegedly found a clear pipe containing a crystal residue while searching Hixon. Officers then conducted a search of the vehicle and reported that they found a clear bag containing a crystallized substance.
Maryville
• Marcus Hugh Isom, 31, Wildwood Road was cited at 5:34 p.m. Feb. 22 on charges of possession of Schedule I and Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure of a driver to exercise due care. Officers reported that they encountered Isom while responding to a traffic accident in which Isom was involved. Isom was reportedly unconscious in his vehicle following the crash; he was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital for treatment. The contents of Isom's vehicle were inventoried after it was towed to the Maryville Impound Lot. Officers note in their report that a glass pipe, a substance believed to be marijuana and a scale coated in suspected marijuana residue were inside the vehicle.
