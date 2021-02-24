Citations
• Jackie Melinda Hackney, 53, Clark Street, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:18 p.m. Feb. 22 and charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Management at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said Hackney concealed an item; officers also found a crack pipe in her bag, an incident report states.
• Alexandria Starr Miller, 26, Sevierville Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:49 a.m. Feb. 23 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI substance, registration violation and failing to provide proof of insurance. In Miller's vehicle, officers found a bag containing 58 grams of gummy worm edibles infused with 400 mg of THC, an incident report states.
• Haley Ann Holder, 18, Pennsylvania Avenue, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 8:54 a.m. Feb. 20 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule II substance (morphine).
• Ann Catherine Pierce, 63, Beatress Circle, Rockford, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:05 a.m. Feb. 19 and charged with simple possession of marijuana.
• Brandie Nicole Hembree, 42, Likely Lane, Townsend, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:22 p.m. Feb. 19 and charged with shoplifting. A manager at Dollar General, 344 Gill St., Alcoa, stated that Hembree had concealed multiple household items, valued at $82.70, in her purse and attempted to leave the store without paying.
• Steve Allen Harrington, 37, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 21 and charged with shoplifting. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, observed Harrington place two household items in his cart before attempting to exit the store without paying. No value was not listed for the merchandise.
