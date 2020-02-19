Citations
• Jessica Jeaine Martin, 43, Joan Drive, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:09 p.m. Feb. 17 on a charge shoplifting at Food Lion, 2917 Old Knoxville Highway. Police contacted Martin and she admitted to taking the items . The $22.70 worth of merchandise was returned to the store.
• Jerry Cody Quinn Lawson, 28, Danbury Court, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police at 2:30 a.m. Feb. 19 on a charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to call of a man asleep at the wheel of a Dodge Durango. Officers found the man and he said he was tired from taking a sleeping medication. Officers found meth and a straw with residue inside the center console of the car.
• Kimberly D. Potter, 49, Cecelia Avenue, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police at 5:47 p.m., Feb. 18 on charges of simple possession and drug paraphernalia, and Rebecca L. Cate, 41, Knoxville was cited on a charge of simple possession.
• Jerry Thomas Adkins, 32, Knoxville was cited by Maryville Police officers at 1:08 p.m. on a charge of shoplifting at Walmart, 2410 US Highway 411. A loss prevention employee reported that Adkins removed the price tag from a pair of shoes and started wearing them around the store. Walmart was recovered the shoes.
