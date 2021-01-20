Citations
• Jeremiah S. Jernigan, 32, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:40 p.m. Jan. 18 and charged with theft of property and driving on a suspended license after officers pulled his vehicle over for a stolen license plate.
• Sonya Myers, 39, Rockford, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:14 p.m. Jan. 17 and charged with shoplifting after a loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, found Myers swapping price stickers.
• Wendy Romines, 41, Lakeside Drive, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:54 p.m. Jan. 15 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers discovered marijuana in her vehicle during a traffic stop for an expired registration.
