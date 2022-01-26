Citations
• A man and a woman were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:34 p.m. Jan. 18 on possession charges. Joseph Edward Lawson, 40, Shenandoah Drive, Friendsville, was cited on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule I. Anna N. Graham, 25, Chandler Station Road, Louisville, was cited on charges of simple possession of schedule VI. Officers observed Lawson unconscious in his vehicle, in which Graham was a passenger, at a Weigel's on 1150 Hunters Crossing Drive. Lawson informed officers that he was a convicted felon, and officers then got his permission to search his vehicle. Officers allegedly found drug paraphernalia and a substance believed to be heroin in Lawson's possession. Officers allegedly found marijuana in Graham's possession.
• Joshua Wayne Curtis, 36, Tyler Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:21 a.m. Jan. 18 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a charge of simple possession of methamphetamine. Officers observed Curtis unconscious in his vehicle, which was parked at 2028 East Hunt Road. Curtis allegedly informed officers that he had found a box containing drugs in a rental vehicle and that the box was stored in a backpack in Curtis' vehicle. Officers then searched Curtis' vehicle and allegedly found drug paraphernalia and a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
• Robert Webb, 65, Fountain View Circle, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:02 p.m. on Jan. 14 on a charge of theft at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing. A loss prevention employee reported that Webb, also a Walmart employee, had allegedly used his access to the business' self-checkout registers to load $239 in funds onto Walmart gift cards that he had not purchased. The loss prevention employee stated that Webb had admitted to the thefts.
• Russell E. Shelton, 38, Signal Mountain, was cited at 9:15 p.m. Jan. 20 by Alcoa Police officers on charges of simple possession of cannabis gummies, failure to provide proof of insurance, no vehicle registration and driving on an expired driver's license. Officers reportedly observed Shelton operating a vehicle on Alcoa Highway without a license plate displayed. After pulling Shelton over at a gas station on Alcoa Highway, officers allegedly observed a liquor bottle on the passenger's side of the vehicle and proceeded to search the vehicle. Officers allegedly found a container of cannabis-infused gummies during the search.
• Pamela Nicole Balaszi, 41, Payne Avenue, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 5:53 p.m. Jan 23 on a charge of simple possession. An employee of the Food Lion located at 2917 Old Knoxville Highway reported that Balaszi was placing meat into her purse. Officers reported that Balaszi agreed to a search of her purse. Balaszi allegedly told officers that she had a needle and $20 worth of heroin in her purse. No items from the store were reported to have been found in Balaszi's purse.
• Donald E. Baker, 41, Oliver Springs, was cited by Alcoa Police officers for possession of heroin and hydrocodone. Officers executed a traffic stop on Baker after allegedly observing his car cross the fog line twice and that his vehicle lacked rear illumination. Officers report that Baker agreed to a search of his person and his vehicle. During the searches, officers allegedly found heroin and hydrocodone.
• Blake McKenzie Johnson, 20, Kettering Road, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers Jan. 24 on charges of vandalism and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. After a collision in the parking lot of Ian's Market, 1354, N. Wright Road, Johnson said she became angry because the other woman driver used racial epithets, and Johnson said she punched the rear window of the other vehicle, according to the police report. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $400.
