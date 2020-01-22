Citations
• Geoffrey P. Gurzler, 31, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:48 p.m. Jan. 19 on charges of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Leon Anthony Maldonado, 35, Maynardville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:49 p.m. Jan. 19 on charges of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jennifer E. Whitsell, 34, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:54 p.m. Jan. 21 on charges of simple possession and drug paraphernalia.
• Andrew B. Moses, 22, North Wright Road, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers on a charge of simple possession of marijuana.
