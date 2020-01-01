Citations
• George Henry McGill III, 20, Rockford Walker Court, Rockford, was cited by Alcoa Police officers during a traffic stop on Cusick Road, Alcoa, at 9:54 p.m. Dec. 30 on a charge of simple possession of methamphetamine. He also was cited for not having insurance and a bumper law violation. His passenger, Crystal Shiann McCarty, 42, was cited on a charge of simple possession of marijuana.
• Krystal L. Kortz, 36, Sevierville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 6:49 p.m. Dec. 30 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at the Alcoa Federal Credit Union. An officer found two pipes, a burnt spoon, a Brillo and three syringes in the vehicle. All the items allegedly belonged to Kortz.
• A 16-year-old juvenile was cited by Alcoa Police officers on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. During a traffic stop on East Lincoln Road. An officer pulled the car over because it had inoperable registration lights. During the stop, the officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
