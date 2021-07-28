Citations
• Kim M. Simmons, 44, Silverbell Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:55 p.m. July 24 and charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. During a traffic stop because the registration did not match the vehicle, Simmons consented to a search of the vehicle and the officer reported finding a bag with a green leafy substance and a pipe.
• Kelsey Ryann Farmer, 21, Wheaton Lane, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:42 p.m. July 27 and charged with methamphetamine and driving without a license. During a traffic stop, an officer reported Farmer admitted having meth in her purse.
• Alcoa Police officers cited three men with drug charges after a traffic stop around 10:43 p.m. July 23 and also speeding. A K-9 alerted on the vehicle, a report states. Michael John McBee, 39, Finch Drive, Maryville, was cited on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance after officers found Suboxone strips, including one in his wallet. Lee Daniel Parker, 29, New Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was cited on charges of simple possession of crystal methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, after officers say he admitted ownership of 0.6 grams of a crystal-like substance, a cooker and a digital scale. Joseph Cody Lynn Leath, 29, Sugarpine Way, Maryville, admitted ownership of a digital scale and spoon. He was cited for driving on a revoked license as a habitual offender and also on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Leath and Parker also were taken into custody on warrants related to violation of probation charges.
• Geoffrey J. Kennedy, 31, Laurel Branch Road, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 12:41 p.m. July 27 and charged with possessing a Schedule VI substance and speeding. Kennedy admitted to having marijuana in his pants pocket, an incident report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.