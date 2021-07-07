Citations
• Nikita Renee Young, 34, Knob Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:05 p.m. July 2 and charged with theft by shoplifting and criminal trespassing. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said Young, who had previously been trespassed from all Walmart properties, both price-swapped and concealed $28.20 worth of merchandise, an incident report states.
• Barbara G. Roulette, 69, Travis Circle, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:16 p.m. July 3 and charged with shoplifting and criminal trespass. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said Roulette, who had previously been trespassed from the store, tried to steal $76.70 worth of items, an incident report states.
• Courtney Nicole McGill, 25, Ratledge Road, Friendsville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:47 p.m. July 4 and charged with shoplifting. An employee at Dollar General, 344 Gill Street, Alcoa, said McGill concealed items in her bag and left the store, an incident report states.
• Allen Owen Young, 44, West Cunningham Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:09 p.m. July 5 and charged with possessing methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license. An officer found a small amount of methamphetamine in a ChapStick container in Young's pocket, an incident report states.
