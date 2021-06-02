Citations
• James Hackler, 44, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:10 p.m. May 30 and charged with theft of property (shoplifting). A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, said Hackler took the price tag off a $9.97 pair of sunglasses, put them on his head and paid for other items, but didn't pay for the glasses, an incident report states.
• Tosha Renee Bishop, 43, Hickory Corner Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:09 p.m. June 1 and charged with simple possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license. An officer found 3.1 grams of marijuana in Bishop's vehicle, an incident report states.
• Ahliyah Janay Davis, 25, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:16 a.m. May 29 and charged with simple possession of marijuana. Officers found a baggie of marijuana in Davis' purse, an incident report states.
• Jamie D. Farley, 40, Overlook Circle, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:02 p.m. May 28 and charged with theft (shoplifting). Farley scanned bar codes that didn't match her actual items, paying $85.92 when she should have paid $448.89, at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, an incident report states. Farley was trespassed from Walmart for life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.