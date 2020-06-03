Citations
• Absolom Overton Ridgeway, 32, Maple Street, Alcoa, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 10:15 p.m. May 30 and charged with driving on a revoked license and reckless driving after he crashed his motorcycle at the intersection of East Church Avenue and Sevierville Road. Officers said he had been speeding and pursued him with their lights on, but he did not stop. After the accident, he was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation and officers took out warrants for evading arrest.
