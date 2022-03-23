Citations
Alcoa
• Kara L. Majors, 37, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at about 12:40 p.m. March 22, on a charge of theft. A manager at Dollar General, 1755 Topside Road, reported that while shopping Majors put some items in a cart but also put two quart bottles of motor oil in her purse.
• Nicholas Scott Fraze, 20, Morse Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers around 10 p.m. March 22 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. An officer traveling through the parking lot of Laurel Branch Apartments said two males sitting in vehicle reclined their seats when they spotted the officer. The officer knocked on the window and reported smelling marijuana when the driver rolled it down. When asked, the officer said, Fraze admitted there was a small bag of marijuana in the vehicle, and the officer found a bag in the driver side door pocket.
