Citations
• Brandon L. Grissom, 39, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:57 p.m. March 23 and charged with simple possession of marijuana, speeding and a window tint violation. In Grissom's vehicle, an officer found a smoked marijuana blunt, a small amount of marijuana in a cigarillo pack, a plate with marijuana residue and marijuana shake, an incident report states.
• Noah Alexander Patty, 33, Pig Pen Hollow, Townsend, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:05 p.m. March 23 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule I substance (heroin) and possessing methamphetamine. In Patty's vehicle, officers found a ½ gram of heroin, 0.2 grams of meth and four syringes, one containing a small amount of a cloudy liquid, an incident report states.
