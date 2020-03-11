Citations
• Brittany Ramirez, 34, Hannum Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:16 p.m. March 9 and charged with simple possession of marijuana.
• David Joseph Palmer, 33, Byerley Avenue, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:55 a.m. March 11 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine.
• Eduardo A. Calzadilla, 34, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:52 a.m. March 10 and charged with shoplifting at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive. A Walmart loss prevention employee reported he observed the man conceal multiple food items into his backpack, take the food into the family bathroom and lock the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.