Citations
• Shawn Anthony Pittman, 30, South Bend, Indiana, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8 p.m. March 17 on a charge of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew Lee Wallace, 31, South Bend, Indiana, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8 p.m. March 17 on a charge of simple possession of ecstasy.
• Alex M Burchfield, 19, Lakeview Court, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:27 p.m. March 17 on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license.
• Terri Lyn Patterson, 54, Rockford, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:04 p.m. March 17 on a charge of shoplifting at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. A Walmart Loss prevention employee reported that Patterson did not scan household goods at the self-checkout. The total estimated loss value was $54.95.
• Nicole A. Woods, 18, Elbsorn Ridge Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:50 p.m. March 16 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.