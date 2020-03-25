Citations
• Tesha M. Click, 34, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:30 p.m. March 24 on a charge of shoplifting at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. A Walmart loss prevention employee reported that he saw Click conceal items in her purse and leave the store without paying. The total amount of merchandise reportedly stolen was $44.78.
