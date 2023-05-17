Officers cited Michael Anthony Melfi, 47, Forest Hill Road, Maryville, at 9:41 p.m. May 16 on a charge of shoplifting. Loss prevention employees at Walmart, 2410 U.S. 411 S., Maryville, alleged he tried to leave without paying for $51.98 in merchandise.
Alcoa
Officers cited a 17-year-old-boy at 1:07 a.m. May 12 on charges of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while unlicensed. Officers searched his car during a traffic stop and said they found 4.3 grams of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Officers cited William Wright, 57, Knoxville, at 12:08 p.m. May 12 on a charge of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Officers conducting a traffic stop on his car said he gave them 2.2 grams of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Officers cited Lesley Alan Grooms, 50, Louisville, at 8:50 p.m. May 13 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. Officers searched his car during a traffic stop and said they found an unknown amount of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana, a bag with an unknown amount of suspected methamphetamine and four glass pipes.
Officers cited Destiney Shantel White, 26, Maryville, at 11:54 a.m. May 13 on charges of failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Officers searched her car during a traffic stop and said they found 3 grams of suspected marijuana in the center console of the vehicle.
Officers cited Tammy L. Easter, 61, Knoxville, at 11:33 p.m. May 15 on charges of driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Officers searched two of her bags during a traffic stop and said they found three glass pipes and 0.4 grams of suspected cocaine.
Officers cited Brooke-Lynn M. McDougald, 18, Walland, at 12:41 p.m. May 15 on charges of simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. Officers searched her car during a traffic stop and said they found a grinder and an unknown amount of suspected marijuana.
Officers cited Omarr Tyrone Hurd, 21, Cordova, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. Officers searched his car during a traffic stop and said they found 1.5 grams of suspected marijuana and two glass pipes in the trunk.
