• Christopher Eugene Campbell, 33, Forest Hill Road, Maryville, was cited at 2:07 a.m. May 16 on a charge of simple possession of Schedule VI. Officers report that they initiated a traffic stop of Campbell after observing that his car's left taillight was not working. Officers noted the smell of marijuana while speaking with Campbell, who allegedly admitted that there was marijuana inside the car.
• Liliana Herrera-Valles, 42, Winona Circle, Maryville, was cited at 1:21 p.m. May 15 on a charge of shoplifting. An employee of the Hunters Crossing Drive Walmart told police that Herrera-Valles did not scan several items which she took with her past all points of sale. The items that were not scanned were valued at $129.32.
• A juvenile was cited on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with damage and driving without a license at 7:27 p.m. May 14. The juvenile had allegedly been involved in a wreck that occurred earlier that day.
• Felicia D. Faragi , 30, Knoxville, was cited at 10:33 p.m. May 16 on a charge of simple possession of Schedule VI. Officers report that while patrolling Alcoa Highway they noted that the registration on Faragi's car was expired, conducted a traffic stop and observed a strong smell of marijuana coming from her vehicle. She reportedly denied that there was marijuana in the car during the stop, but later told police that she was traveling with marijuana. Officers allege that a search of the vehicle yielded a marijuana blunt.
• Chastidy M. Beasley, 41, Gravelly Hills Road, Louisville, was cited at 1:36 p.m. May 16 on a charge of shoplifting. An employee of the 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive Walmart told police that Beasley had only paid for some of the items with which she attempted to leave the store.
Maryville
• Officers responded to a report of a theft at about 7:09 p.m. May 13 at the Walmart located at 2410 U.S. Highway 411 South. A store employee told officers that Tammy Renee Flynn, 48, Atchley Drive, Maryville, did not scan $84.93 of Walmart merchandise before passing all points of sale. Officers cited Flynn on a charge of shoplifting.
• Officers cited Diana Sue Cooper, 51, Atchley Drive, Maryville, at 9:33 p.m. May 14 on a charge of shoplifting. Employees of the Walmart located at 2410 U.S. Highway 411 South told police that Cooper did not scan several items that she took with her as she attempted to leave the store. The items that were not scanned were valued at $152.20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.