Citations
Maryville
• Troy Lee Merrill, 30, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 1:47 p.m. May 22 on a charge of theft of less than $500 at Walmart, 2410 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville. A loss prevention employee reported that Merrill tried to leave the store without paying for $155.86 worth of merchandise.
• Corey Allen Presley, 31, Six Mile Road, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 6:52 p.m. May 22 on a charge of theft of less than $500 at Walmart, 2410 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville. A loss prevention employee reported that Presley tried to leave the store without paying for $32.10 worth of merchandise.
Alcoa
• William Omar Rodriguez, 44, Gainesville, Georgia, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:03 p.m. May 22 on charges of driving without a driver’s license and improper lane change, which caused an accident on Hunt Road and Alcoa Highway.
• Jennifer Vazquez Latorre, 27, Boulder Street, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:59 a.m. May 22 on a charge of driving without a driver’s license on Pellissippi Parkway.
• Olivia Alexandra Todd, 26, Aluminum Avenue, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:02 p.m. May 22 on a charge of driving with a suspended license during a traffic stop on Airport Highway.
• Shawn Randall Brown, 25, Avalon Drive, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:27 p.m. May 23 for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Airport Highway.
