Citations
• Andrew William Walker, 24, Monroe Avenue, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at about 6:13 p.m. Nov. 16 on a charge of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. During a traffic stop for an expired registration, an officer reported smelling marijuana and after receiving consent to search the vehicle found a plastic bag with a green leafy substance believed to be about 8 grams of marijuana in the driver side seat.
• Franklin Walter Hipps, 50, North Old Grey Ridge, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 12:32 p.m. Nov. 16 on a charge of shoplifting and given a no trespass order for Rural King, 945 McCammon Ave. According to the police report, video confirmed Hipps took a Hobart generator from the rear of the store and went straight to customer service to obtain a gift card for $438.99 for the item that was never purchased.
