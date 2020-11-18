Citations
Alcoa
• Jason Whaley, 33, Creason Drive, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 7:53 p.m. Nov. 15 on a charge of possession of a Schedule I narcotic (heroin) during a traffic stop.
• Chelsea R. Dischiavi, Sevierville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 2:42 p.m. Nov. 16 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule IV drug after officers pulled her over for speeding.
• Donald Lee Green, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 3:56 p.m. Nov. 17 and charged with driving on a revoked license and theft of property after officers pulled him over because his tag matched a report of a stolen tag.
• Kaylen B. Mangrum, Dante Circle, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:54 a.m. Nov. 18 and charged with driving on a revoked license during a traffic stop.
• Aaron Fredrick Poss, Hemlock Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:06 p.m. Nov. 17 and charged with driving on a suspended license during a traffic stop.
• Henry Jayden Latrele, Lindsay Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:53 a.m. Nov. 16 and charged with driving while unlicensed during a traffic stop.
• Ross J. Ludington, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:28 p.m. Nov. 17 and charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug and not wearing a seatbelt during a traffic stop. His passenger, Gabrielle C. Carper, Knoxville, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Bethany Marie Boling, Freeman Road, Rockford, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:45 p.m. Nov. 17 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, not wearing a seatbelt and not having insurance during a traffic stop.
• Christian Iban Mojica, Dresden Way, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 11:45 p.m. Nov. 17 and charged with driving on a suspended license during a traffic stop.
