Citations
• Sarah Emily Woolsey, 31, Little Dug Gap Road, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers on a charge of shoplifting at 10:24 p.m. Nov. 19 and issued a trespassing admonishment not to return to any Walmart location. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, said Woolsey skipped scanned $131.12 worth of merchandise, including Christmas decorations, and attempted to leave the store without paying.
• Nicholas Edward Hunley, 53, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:47 a.m. Nov. 21 on a charge of shoplifting and arrested on a contempt of court charge. Officers said after being read his rights, Hunley admitted taking a speaker, valued at $349.99, from the T-Mobile store, 1017 Hunters Crossing Drive, on Nov. 20.
• William A. Sampley, 43, Knoxville, and William Conatser, 35, Knoxville, each were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:19 p.m. Nov. 21 on a charge of shoplifting, and Sampley also was cited on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, said Conatser scanned $253.59 worth of merchandise and then pretended to swipe a bank card but pulled an old receipt from his pocket and walked out of the store without paying. According to the report, Conatser said Sampley was supposed to be his lookout, and Sampley also had a cart with $873.86 worth of merchandise and an old receipt. According to an officer, Sampley also had a crack pipe.
• Sherry D. Tipton, 58, McGhee Street, Maryville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 5:34 p.m. Nov. 22 on a charge of shoplifting. An employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, reported Tipton had "skip scanned" several items valued at $73.96. All items were returned to Walmart, and Tipton was not reported as being trespassed.
