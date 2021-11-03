Citations
• Thomas Daniel Lee, 57, Beverly Drive, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 5:11 p.m. Oct. 31 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. Officers received a report that Lee was impaired, had left Hooters in a wheelchair and was headed toward the Walmart at Hunters Crossing. Officers found him there and arrested him for public intoxication. While patting him down, they allegedly found 10.2 grams of marijuana in a bag in his pant's pocket.
• Keviah T. Martin, 34, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:31 p.m. Nov. 1 on a charge of simple possession of marijuana. Martin was pulled over in her vehicle on Alcoa Highway for expired temporary tags. Officers allegedly saw a small bag of a leafy green substance in view in the center console when speaking with Martin, and she confirmed it was marijuana.
