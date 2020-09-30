Citations
• Chazz Robert Jean, 26, Lewisburg, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 4:59 a.m. Sept. 29 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. He admitted to leaving his Toyota Corolla at Singleton Station Road after it blew a tire and struck a boulder, railroad tie and dirt embankment, an incident report states.
• Russell Allen Rizor, 55, El Cajon, California, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 1:48 p.m. Sept. 29 and charged with theft of property less than $500. A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, reported that Rizor didn't pay for $282.40 worth of merchandise at the self-checkout register, an incident report states.
• Austin Dean Payne, 25, Honeysuckle Road, Maryville, and Eric Austin Lowe, 24, Mimosa Circle, Maryville, both were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:34 p.m. Sept. 29 and charged with simple possession of Schedule II and Schedule VI substances. During a traffic stop at Walgreens, 225 N. Hall Road, Alcoa, officers found a meth pipe and small bags of marijuana, meth and pipe residue on Lowe, and a small amount of marijuana hidden in a flashlight in Payne's backpack, as well as two small baggies of meth in the vehicle, an incident report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.