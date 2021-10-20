Citations
• Alicia N. Gary was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:12 p.m. Oct. 19 on charges of possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended driver's license. Officers pulled Gary's vehicle over by McGhee Tyson Airport when she was going 10 mph above the speed limit on Alcoa Highway in the construction zone. A K-9 officer came and got a positive alert for the vehicle. Officers then allegedly found two syringes, a bottle cap with residue, a cut straw and a folded piece if paper with heroin inside, a report states.
