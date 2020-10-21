Citations
• Craig Steven Worsham, 50, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:10 a.m. Oct. 21 and charged with simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. During a traffic stop, Worsham admitted to having a crack pipe and crack inside his right sock, and officers found the items, an incident report states. The crack totaled 0.7 grams.
• Jeffery Todd James, 54, Airbase Road, Louisville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:10 a.m. Oct. 21 and charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. During a traffic stop, officers found 1.3 grams of crack in James' right sock, as well as a cigarette box containing three crack pipes in the passenger door, where he was sitting in the vehicle, an incident report states.
• Alexis F. Narcise, 25, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:01 a.m. Oct. 20 and charged with possession of a Schedule VI substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. During a traffic stop, Narcise admitted to having and an officer found marijuana, an incident report states. While searching her vehicle, the officer also found two marijuana pipes, one stuffed with marijuana and the other with a brown wax-like substance, allegedly identified by Narcise as THC wax.
• Kristina M. Wasley, 42, Knoxville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 5:36 p.m. Oct. 20 and charged with shoplifting. A loss prevention employee at Home Depot, 943 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville, reported that a woman concealed five boxes of drill bits in her purse and, when confronted about it, ran off with a man she was with. During a traffic stop matching the description of the suspect's vehicle, which Wasley was in, officers found numerous boxes of drill bits, plus blades and a chainsaw. Wasley said she thought she had returned all but one of the boxes of drill bits to Home Depot, and that the others were hers, but the loss prevention employee said he only saw her take five boxes of drill bits and that the store doesn't sell the brand of chainsaw found, an incident report states. The total value of the drill bits was $60.35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.