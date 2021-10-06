Citations
• Sara Alese Simsen, 34, Ramsey Street, Alcoa, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:09 p.m. Oct. 5 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also arrested at that time on a warrant from Knoxville for a charge of contempt of court. Officers pulled over the vehicle she was a passenger in on Alcoa Highway for the brake light being out. They allegedly found a scale, three baggies with residue, two glass pipes, a tin cup with residue and a gram of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.