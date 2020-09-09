Citations
Alcoa
• John H. Melson Jr., Cloyds Church Road, Greenback, and Crystal Michelle Reagan, Auto Drive, Maryville, were cited by Alcoa Police officers at 12:11 p.m. Sept. 8 and charged with shoplifting less than $1,000 after a loss prevention specialist at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, found the pair had hidden several items in their pants and bags, a report states.
• Cody Lynn Allen, Knoxville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 8:36 p.m. Sept. 8 and charged with driving with a revoked license after officers pulled him over for a broken tag light.
• Randall Kennedy, Myers Hollow Road, Seymour, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 9:33 p.m. Sept. 8 and charged with simple possession after officers said they found 1.3 grams of heroin in his car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.