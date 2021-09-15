Citations
• Joshua Cody Luke Miller, 29, Fossil Lane, Maryville, was cited by Maryville Police officers at 5:40 p.m. and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of insurance after law enforcement pulled him over for a broken brake light and then searched his car after a K-9 unit indicated there may have been contraband in it. Officers, who reported Miller's eyes were bloodshot, found a glass pipe, which Miller said was his, an incident report states.
• Michael Eugene Hill, 37, Allendale Drive, Friendsville, was cited by Alcoa Police officers at 10:44 a.m. Sept. 14 and charged with driving on a suspended license, possession of meth and possession of a Schedule II narcotic. An officer received a call that a drug deal might be happening near Hunters Crossing Drive. The officer followed the vehicle, watched it run a stop sign, pulled it over, searched it and issued citations to the driver, an incident report states.
